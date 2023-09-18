Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 265.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 267 and closed at 265.05. The highest price during the day was 268, while the lowest price was 263.2. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 84,336.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 459,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹265.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 459,268. The closing price for the day was 265.05.

