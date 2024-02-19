Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 378.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 383.55, reached a high of 383.55, and a low of 375.15 before closing at 378.8. The market capitalization was 120192.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 412.75 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 417,070 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹378.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 417,070 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 378.8.

