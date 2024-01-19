Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 345.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 348.2 and closed at 348.8. The stock reached a high of 350 and a low of 335.3. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 110,319.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361.95 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,723,187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹348.35, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹345.5

The current stock price of Tata Power is 348.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.85, also indicating a positive movement.

19 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹348.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 1,723,187 shares and closed at a price of 348.8.

