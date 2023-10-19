Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slump in trading today

Tata Power's stock opened at ₹257.2 and closed at ₹256.85 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹257.75, while the lowest price was ₹251.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹80,947.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 458,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.