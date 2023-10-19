Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 253.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 257.2 and closed at 256.85 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 257.75, while the lowest price was 251.5. The company's market capitalization is 80,947.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 458,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 249.4, while the high price was 252.95.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹251.15, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹253.2

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 251.15, which represents a decrease of 0.81%. The net change in the stock price is -2.05.

19 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 252.5 as against previous close of 253.2

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 251.6. The bid price and offer price are also at 251.6 and 251.8 respectively. The bid and offer quantity stands at 13500. The open interest for Tata Power is 85606875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹251.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹253.2

The current stock price of Tata Power is 251.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, implying a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months17.42%
6 Months30.81%
YTD21.83%
1 Year14.68%
19 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹251, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹253.2

The current stock price of Tata Power is 251. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹256.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE had a volume of 458,769 shares, with a closing price of 256.85.

