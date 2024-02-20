Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹385 and closed at ₹376.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹385.75 and the low was ₹379.15. The market capitalization stood at 121,582.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹412.75 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 635,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.