Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 262.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 264.75 and closed at 262.4. The highest price reached during the day was 264.8, while the lowest price was 261.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 83,893.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 328,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹262.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 328,971. The closing price of the shares on that day was 262.4.

