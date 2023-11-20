Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹264.75 and closed at ₹262.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹264.8, while the lowest price was ₹261.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹83,893.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 328,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹262.4 on last trading day
On the last day of Tata Power's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 328,971. The closing price of the shares on that day was ₹262.4.