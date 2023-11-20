Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹264.75 and closed at ₹262.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹264.8, while the lowest price was ₹261.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹83,893.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 328,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.