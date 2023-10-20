Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock plummets as trading takes a downward turn

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹252.95 and closed at ₹253.2. The stock had a high of ₹252.95 and a low of ₹249.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹80,532.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 658,111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹248.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3, suggesting a decline in value.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 250.65. The bid price stands at 250.35, while the offer price is 250.5. The offer quantity is 10125, and the bid quantity is 6750. The open interest for Tata Power is 83905875.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is ₹249.55 and the high price is ₹252.45.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is ₹250.05, which has experienced a percent change of -0.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which further confirms a decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|18.94%
|6 Months
|28.31%
|YTD
|21.33%
|1 Year
|15.38%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that its price is ₹251.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.3.
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 658,111. The closing price for the day was ₹253.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!