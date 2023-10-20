Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock plummets as trading takes a downward turn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 251.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 252.95 and closed at 253.2. The stock had a high of 252.95 and a low of 249.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 80,532.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 658,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹248.9, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹251.9

The current stock price of Tata Power is 248.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3, suggesting a decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 249.95 as against previous close of 251.95

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 250.65. The bid price stands at 250.35, while the offer price is 250.5. The offer quantity is 10125, and the bid quantity is 6750. The open interest for Tata Power is 83905875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is 249.55 and the high price is 252.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹250.05, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹251.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 250.05, which has experienced a percent change of -0.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.85, which further confirms a decline in the stock value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months18.94%
6 Months28.31%
YTD21.33%
1 Year15.38%
20 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹251.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹253.2

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that its price is 251.9. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.3.

20 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹253.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 658,111. The closing price for the day was 253.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.