Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹265.8 and closed at ₹263.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹266.7, while the lowest was ₹262.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently ₹84,864.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 356,724.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹263.8 on last trading day
