Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 320.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 336.8 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 346.9, while the lowest was 318.1. The market capitalization of Tata Power stands at 102,314.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 341.3, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,459 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low price of 312.6 and a high price of 329.95 today.

21 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Tata Power December futures opened at 319.0 as against previous close of 320.95

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 327.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 327.85, while the offer price is 328.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both the same at 3375. The open interest is considerably high at 87733125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹326.3, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹320.2

The current stock price of Tata Power is 326.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.1, suggesting a positive movement.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.32%
3 Months15.77%
6 Months42.73%
YTD54.14%
1 Year46.96%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹317.8, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹320.2

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 317.8 with a negative percent change of -0.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, which means the stock has decreased by 2.4.

21 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹336 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 5,693,459 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was 336.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.