Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹336.8 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹346.9, while the lowest was ₹318.1. The market capitalization of Tata Power stands at ₹102,314.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹341.3, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,459 shares on the BSE.
The Tata Power stock reached a low price of ₹312.6 and a high price of ₹329.95 today.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 327.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 327.85, while the offer price is 328.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both the same at 3375. The open interest is considerably high at 87733125.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹326.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.1, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.32%
|3 Months
|15.77%
|6 Months
|42.73%
|YTD
|54.14%
|1 Year
|46.96%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹317.8 with a negative percent change of -0.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.4.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 5,693,459 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was ₹336.
