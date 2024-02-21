Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 380.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 381.35 and closed at 380.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 382.55, while the low was 376.15. The market capitalization stood at 121087.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 412.75 and a 52-week low of 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 845,782 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹378.95, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹380.5

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 378.95 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹380.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power recorded a trading volume of 845,782 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 380.5.

