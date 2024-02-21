Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹381.35 and closed at ₹380.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹382.55, while the low was ₹376.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹121087.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹412.75 and a 52-week low of ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 845,782 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹378.95 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power recorded a trading volume of 845,782 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹380.5.
