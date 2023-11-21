Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 260.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 264.25 and closed at 262.55. The high point of the day was 264.5 and the low point was 260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of 83,318.48 crores. The 52-week high for Tata Power is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 294,322 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low of 261.85 and a high of 265.40 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Power November futures opened at 264.2 as against previous close of 261.55

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 263.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 263.55, while the offer price stands at 263.75. The bid quantity is 6750, while the offer quantity is 13500. The open interest for Tata Power is 84054375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹263.3, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹260.75

The current stock price of Tata Power is 263.3. There has been a 0.98% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months8.25%
6 Months26.5%
YTD25.59%
1 Year18.33%
21 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹260.75, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹262.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 260.75 with a percent change of -0.69. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.8, indicating a decrease of 1.8 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹262.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 294,322 shares, and the closing price was 262.55.

