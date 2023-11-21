Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹264.25 and closed at ₹262.55. The high point of the day was ₹264.5 and the low point was ₹260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of ₹83,318.48 crores. The 52-week high for Tata Power is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 294,322 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹261.85 and a high of ₹265.40 for the current day.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 263.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 263.55, while the offer price stands at 263.75. The bid quantity is 6750, while the offer quantity is 13500. The open interest for Tata Power is 84054375.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹263.3. There has been a 0.98% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|8.25%
|6 Months
|26.5%
|YTD
|25.59%
|1 Year
|18.33%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is ₹260.75 with a percent change of -0.69. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.8, indicating a decrease of ₹1.8 in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 294,322 shares, and the closing price was ₹262.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!