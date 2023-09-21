Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 262.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 265.05 and closed at 265.45. The highest price reached during the day was 267, while the lowest price was 261. The market capitalization stands at 83,777.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 276.5 and 182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 357,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months11.08%
6 Months30.38%
YTD26.14%
1 Year11.37%
21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹261.7, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹262.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 261.7. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.35.

21 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹265.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 357,590 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 265.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.