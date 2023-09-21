Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹265.05 and closed at ₹265.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹267, while the lowest price was ₹261. The market capitalization stands at ₹83,777.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹276.5 and ₹182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 357,590 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.27%
|3 Months
|11.08%
|6 Months
|30.38%
|YTD
|26.14%
|1 Year
|11.37%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹261.7. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.35.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 357,590 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹265.45.
