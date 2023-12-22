Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 320.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 317.8 and closed at 320.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 330.65 and a low of 312.6 during the day. Its market capitalization is 104,966.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 346.9 and a 52-week low of 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,817 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹328.5, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹320.2

The current stock price of Tata Power is 328.5, which represents a percent change of 2.59. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.59%. The net change in the stock price is 8.3, indicating that the price has increased by 8.3 points.

22 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹320.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 4,454,817 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 320.2.

