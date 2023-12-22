Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹317.8 and closed at ₹320.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹330.65 and a low of ₹312.6 during the day. Its market capitalization is ₹104,966.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹346.9 and a 52-week low of ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,817 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
