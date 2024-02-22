Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹381.15, closed at ₹378.95 with a high of ₹383.9 and a low of ₹373.5. The market capitalization was ₹119,953.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹412.75 and the 52-week low was ₹182.45. The BSE volume was 1,106,630 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
