Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks slump in trading today

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 536.85 17.3 3.33 589.3 132.55 207059.77 Adani Energy Solutions 1128.6 77.55 7.38 2798.6 630.0 125894.5 Tata Power 345.9 -2.75 -0.79 361.95 182.45 110583.95 JSW Energy 510.1 8.75 1.75 510.0 204.8 83683.75 NHPC 80.45 6.98 9.5 75.37 37.8 80812.31

Tata Power January futures opened at 349.95 as against previous close of 349.4 Tata Power, currently trading at a spot price of 345.85, has a bid price of 345.4 and an offer price of 345.7. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is also 3375. The stock has a significant open interest of 61647750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock had a low price of ₹345 and a high price of ₹351.8 for the current day.

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹345.9, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹348.65 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹345.9. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.75, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹360.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.85 (-52.5%) & ₹1.1 (-62.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of ₹340.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.5 (+33.33%) & ₹7.2 (+10.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.54% 3 Months 28.57% 6 Months 60.37% YTD 4.97% 1 Year 69.82%

