Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 348.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 350.6 and closed at 348.65. The highest price reached during the day was 351.8, while the lowest was 345. The company has a market capitalization of 110,526.79 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 182.45 and 361.95. The BSE volume for the day was 686,420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power536.8517.33.33589.3132.55207059.77
Adani Energy Solutions1128.677.557.382798.6630.0125894.5
Tata Power345.9-2.75-0.79361.95182.45110583.95
JSW Energy510.18.751.75510.0204.883683.75
NHPC80.456.989.575.3737.880812.31
Tata Power, currently trading at a spot price of 345.85, has a bid price of 345.4 and an offer price of 345.7. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is also 3375. The stock has a significant open interest of 61647750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 345 and a high price of 351.8 for the current day.

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 345.9. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.75, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.75.

Top active call options for Tata Power at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 360.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.85 (-52.5%) & 1.1 (-62.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 22 Jan 10:46 were at strike price of 340.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 350.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.5 (+33.33%) & 7.2 (+10.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 345.9, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% or 2.75 points.

22 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.54%
3 Months28.57%
6 Months60.37%
YTD4.97%
1 Year69.82%
22 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹348.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 686,420 shares with a closing price of 348.65.

