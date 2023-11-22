Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹263.95 and closed at ₹260.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹265.4, while the lowest price was ₹260.85. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently ₹83,893.64 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹276.5 and a low of ₹182.45. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 330,310.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹260.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 330,310. The closing price for the stock was ₹260.75.