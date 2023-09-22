Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power's stock opened at ₹261.7 and closed at ₹262.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹261.7 and a low of ₹256 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,018.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,567 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.15%
|3 Months
|10.84%
|6 Months
|28.26%
|YTD
|23.57%
|1 Year
|11.01%
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,133,567 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹262.05.
