Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 256.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 261.7 and closed at 262.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 261.7 and a low of 256 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 82,018.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,567 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹258.4, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹256.55

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 258.4. There has been a 0.72 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.85.

22 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.15%
3 Months10.84%
6 Months28.26%
YTD23.57%
1 Year11.01%
22 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.6, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹256.55

The current price of Tata Power stock is 256.6, with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

22 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹262.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,133,567 shares. The closing price for the stock was 262.05.

