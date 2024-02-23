Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 375.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 377.95 and closed at 375.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 379.85 and the low was 369.4. The market capitalization was 120,783.83 crore. The 52-week high was 412.75 and the 52-week low was 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 426,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹375.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on the BSE saw a volume of 426,957 shares with a closing price of 375.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!