Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of ₹251.8 and a close price of ₹251.9. The stock reached a high of ₹252.45 and a low of ₹246.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹79,045.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on this day was 310,989.

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 252.81 10 Days 253.11 20 Days 256.10 50 Days 252.82 100 Days 238.06 300 Days 220.41

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-76.92%) & ₹0.1 (-71.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (+184.62%) & ₹1.05 (+133.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 324.7 -13.4 -3.96 410.0 132.55 125234.81 Adani Energy Solutions 746.5 -17.3 -2.26 3385.3 630.0 83271.53 Tata Power 243.3 -3.95 -1.6 276.5 182.45 77782.81 JSW Energy 383.75 -4.4 -1.13 449.0 204.8 62955.58 NHPC 50.28 -1.23 -2.39 56.78 36.8 50506.44

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹243.3, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹247.25 The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹243.3, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6% and has decreased by ₹3.95.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.64% 3 Months 16.04% 6 Months 26.42% YTD 19.11% 1 Year 12.05%

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹247.25, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹251.9 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock is currently trading at ₹247.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.85% with a net change of -4.65.

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹251.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 310,989 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹251.9.