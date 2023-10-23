Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
22 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 247.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of 251.8 and a close price of 251.9. The stock reached a high of 252.45 and a low of 246.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 79,045.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on this day was 310,989.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low of 240.55 and a high of 248.70 for the day.

23 Oct 2023, 02:05 PM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 247.45 as against previous close of 247.3

Tata Power, a leading power company in India, currently has a spot price of 241.95. The bid price and offer price are the same at 241.95 and 242.1 respectively. The offer quantity is 10,125 shares, while the bid quantity is 6,750 shares. The open interest stands at 72,103,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹241.2, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 241.2. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days252.81
10 Days253.11
20 Days256.10
50 Days252.82
100 Days238.06
300 Days220.41
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-76.92%) & 0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.7 (+184.62%) & 1.05 (+133.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Power stock is 240.85, while the high price is 248.70.

23 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹241.95, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data shows that Tata Power stock has a price of 241.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.3, suggesting a decline of 5.3. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 247.45 as against previous close of 247.3

Tata Power, currently priced at 243.45, has a bid price of 243.4 and an offer price of 243.55. The offer quantity is 6750, while the bid quantity is 3375. The stock has a high open interest of 72,258,750, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power324.7-13.4-3.96410.0132.55125234.81
Adani Energy Solutions746.5-17.3-2.263385.3630.083271.53
Tata Power243.3-3.95-1.6276.5182.4577782.81
JSW Energy383.75-4.4-1.13449.0204.862955.58
NHPC50.28-1.23-2.3956.7836.850506.44
23 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock opened at a low price of 242.5 and reached a high of 248.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹243.15, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 243.15, which represents a decrease of 1.66% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -4.1, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Tata Power stock has experienced a negative performance in the market.

23 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-73.08%) & 0.15 (-57.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (+126.92%) & 0.75 (+66.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹243.3, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current price of Tata Power stock is 243.3, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -3.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6% and has decreased by 3.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power325.9-12.2-3.61410.0132.55125697.64
Adani Energy Solutions745.6-18.2-2.383385.3630.083171.13
Tata Power243.6-3.65-1.48276.5182.4577878.72
JSW Energy388.80.650.17449.0204.863784.05
NHPC50.1-1.41-2.7456.7836.850325.62
23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 247.45 as against previous close of 247.3

Tata Power, one of India's leading power generation companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 243.6. The bid price stands at 243.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 243.9. The bid and offer quantities are both at 10,125. The stock has a significant open interest of 72,758,250, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Power reached a low of 243.65 and a high of 248.70 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹244.4, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 244.4. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-61.54%) & 0.15 (-57.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-30.77%) & 0.45 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹244.5, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 244.5, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power328.05-10.05-2.97410.0132.55126526.88
Adani Energy Solutions752.75-11.05-1.453385.3630.083968.71
Tata Power245.3-1.95-0.79276.5182.4578422.21
JSW Energy388.850.70.18449.0204.863792.25
NHPC50.68-0.83-1.6156.7836.850908.24
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 243.7 and a high price of 248.7 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tata Power October futures opened at 247.45 as against previous close of 247.3

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 246.15. The bid price is slightly lower at 245.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 246.0. The bid and offer quantities are the same at 6750. The open interest for Tata Power stands at 73,325,250. Overall, the stock seems to be trading steadily with balanced bid and offer prices.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹246.15, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 246.15 with a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, suggesting a decrease of 1.1 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the Tata Power stock.

23 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.64%
3 Months16.04%
6 Months26.42%
YTD19.11%
1 Year12.05%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹247.25, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹251.9

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock is currently trading at 247.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.85% with a net change of -4.65.

23 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹251.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 310,989 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 251.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.