Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 345.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 366.4 and closed at 345.9. The stock's high for the day was 366.4, while the low was 341.3. The company has a market capitalization of 110,654.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361.95, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,532 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹345.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 2,785,532 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 345.9.

