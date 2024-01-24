Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹366.4 and closed at ₹345.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹366.4, while the low was ₹341.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹110,654.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361.95, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,532 shares on BSE.
24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
