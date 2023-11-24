Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 260.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of 262 and a close price of 262. The highest price reached during the day was 263.75, while the lowest price was 259.9. The market capitalization for Tata Power is currently at 83,302.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. On the BSE, a total of 498,496 shares were traded for Tata Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹259.9, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹260.7

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 259.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.31. The net change is -0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months3.19%
6 Months23.7%
YTD25.54%
1 Year18.09%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹261.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹260.7

The current stock price of Tata Power is 261.65, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹262 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 498,496 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 262.

