Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of ₹262 and a close price of ₹262. The highest price reached during the day was ₹263.75, while the lowest price was ₹259.9. The market capitalization for Tata Power is currently at ₹83,302.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. On the BSE, a total of 498,496 shares were traded for Tata Power.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹259.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.31. The net change is -0.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|3.19%
|6 Months
|23.7%
|YTD
|25.54%
|1 Year
|18.09%
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹261.65, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 498,496 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹262.
