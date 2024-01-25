Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 356.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 348.9 and closed at 346.3. The stock reached a high of 357.8 and a low of 343.75. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 114,057.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361.95 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,088,891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹362.3, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹356.95

The current data shows that the Tata Power stock price is 362.3. It has experienced a 1.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.35.

25 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.34%
3 Months35.92%
6 Months61.15%
YTD7.47%
1 Year73.4%
25 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹356.95, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹346.3

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 356.95, with a percent change of 3.08 and a net change of 10.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and absolute terms. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the company, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹346.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 2,088,891 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 346.3.

