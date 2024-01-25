Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹348.9 and closed at ₹346.3. The stock reached a high of ₹357.8 and a low of ₹343.75. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹114,057.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361.95 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,088,891 shares.
The current data shows that the Tata Power stock price is ₹362.3. It has experienced a 1.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.34%
|3 Months
|35.92%
|6 Months
|61.15%
|YTD
|7.47%
|1 Year
|73.4%
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹356.95, with a percent change of 3.08 and a net change of 10.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and absolute terms. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the company, leading to an upward movement in its stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a volume of 2,088,891 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹346.3.
