Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power's stock opened at ₹256.6 and closed at ₹256.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹259 and a low of ₹254.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power stands at ₹82,178.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹276.5 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 374,806 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹257.05 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.5 and the percentage change is 0.19%.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 374,806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
