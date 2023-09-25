Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 256.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 256.6 and closed at 256.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 259 and a low of 254.35. The market capitalization of Tata Power stands at 82,178.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 276.5 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 374,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹257.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹256.55

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 257.05 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.5 and the percentage change is 0.19%.

25 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹256.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 374,806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 256.55.

