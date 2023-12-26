Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Positive Trade

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹331.15 and closed at ₹328.5. The highest price for the day was ₹332 and the lowest was ₹323.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹104,359.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.9 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 706,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.