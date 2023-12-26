Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Positive Trade

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹331.15 and closed at ₹328.5. The highest price for the day was ₹332 and the lowest was ₹323.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹104,359.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.9 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 706,059 shares.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 330.25. The bid price stands at 329.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 329.85. The offer quantity is 3375, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 6750, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Power is 59389875.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹329.5. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|17.94%
|6 Months
|49.63%
|YTD
|57.27%
|1 Year
|56.37%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is ₹328.9. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume was 706,059 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹328.5.
