Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 326.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 331.15 and closed at 328.5. The highest price for the day was 332 and the lowest was 323.6. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 104,359.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 706,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Tata Power December futures opened at 328.35 as against previous close of 326.8

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 330.25. The bid price stands at 329.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 329.85. The offer quantity is 3375, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 6750, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Power is 59389875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹329.5, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹326.6

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 329.5. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.9.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months17.94%
6 Months49.63%
YTD57.27%
1 Year56.37%
26 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹328.9, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹326.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 328.9. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹328.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume was 706,059 shares. The closing price for the day was 328.5.

