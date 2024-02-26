Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 378 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last trading day opened at 378.85 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 381.65 and the low was 377.5. The market cap stood at 120,879.7 crores. The 52-week high and low were 412.75 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 939,181 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹378.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹378

The current price of Tata Power stock is 378.3, with a net change of 0.3 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹378 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 939,181 shares with a closing price of 378.

