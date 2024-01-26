Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹359.45 and closed at ₹356.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹366.55, while the lowest price was ₹357.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹116,645.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹361.95, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares is 2,200,877.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.66%
|3 Months
|39.12%
|6 Months
|65.28%
|YTD
|9.92%
|1 Year
|81.24%
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹365.05 with a percent change of 2.27. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.27% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 8.1, which means that the stock has gained 8.1 points. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Power stock has performed positively and has seen an increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 2,200,877 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the shares was recorded at ₹356.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!