Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 356.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 359.45 and closed at 356.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 366.55, while the lowest price was 357.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 116,645.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 361.95, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares is 2,200,877.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.66%
3 Months39.12%
6 Months65.28%
YTD9.92%
1 Year81.24%
26 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹365.05, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹356.95

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 365.05 with a percent change of 2.27. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.27% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 8.1, which means that the stock has gained 8.1 points. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Power stock has performed positively and has seen an increase in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹356.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a total volume of 2,200,877 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the shares was recorded at 356.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.