Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹234.4, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹236.6

On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹239.1 and closed at ₹238.3. The stock reached a high of ₹241.75 and a low of ₹233.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹75,640.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,289,258 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 328.3 15.65 5.01 410.0 132.55 126623.31 Adani Energy Solutions 742.65 24.85 3.46 3385.3 630.0 82842.06 Tata Power 234.4 -2.2 -0.93 276.5 182.45 74937.49 JSW Energy 391.0 24.75 6.76 449.0 204.8 64144.97 NHPC 49.61 -0.35 -0.7 56.78 36.8 49833.42

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Power stock today was ₹230.75, while the high price reached ₹235.40.

Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Tata Power Company Ltd stock is 182.35 and the 52-week high price is 276.50.

Top active options for Tata Power Top active call options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.86%) & ₹0.05 (-80.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (+11.11%) & ₹1.55 (+93.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 320.3 7.65 2.45 410.0 132.55 123537.75 Adani Energy Solutions 738.0 20.2 2.81 3385.3 630.0 82323.36 Tata Power 233.45 -3.15 -1.33 276.5 182.45 74633.77 JSW Energy 389.85 23.6 6.44 449.0 204.8 63956.31 NHPC 49.82 -0.14 -0.28 56.78 36.8 50044.36

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 249.50 10 Days 251.95 20 Days 255.17 50 Days 252.89 100 Days 238.27 300 Days 220.71

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock had a low of ₹230.75 and a high of ₹235.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 298.3 -14.35 -4.59 410.0 132.55 115052.49 Adani Energy Solutions 704.15 -13.65 -1.9 3385.3 630.0 78547.42 Tata Power 232.95 -3.65 -1.54 276.5 182.45 74473.93 JSW Energy 375.6 9.35 2.55 449.0 204.8 61618.54 NHPC 49.13 -0.83 -1.66 56.78 36.8 49351.26

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹230.75 and a high of ₹235 on the current day.

Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 6 Buy 2 2 1 4 Hold 5 5 5 4 Sell 2 2 3 4 Strong Sell 4 4 4 4

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 296.6 -16.05 -5.13 410.0 132.55 114396.81 Adani Energy Solutions 697.0 -20.8 -2.9 3385.3 630.0 77749.84 Tata Power 232.0 -4.6 -1.94 276.5 182.45 74170.21 JSW Energy 370.1 3.85 1.05 449.0 204.8 60716.25 NHPC 48.95 -1.01 -2.02 56.78 36.8 49170.45

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Power stock today was ₹230.75, while the high price reached ₹235.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 297.0 -15.65 -5.01 410.0 132.55 114551.09 Adani Energy Solutions 696.5 -21.3 -2.97 3385.3 630.0 77694.07 Tata Power 232.45 -4.15 -1.75 276.5 182.45 74314.08 JSW Energy 368.75 2.5 0.68 449.0 204.8 60494.77 NHPC 49.0 -0.96 -1.92 56.78 36.8 49220.67

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Power stock today was ₹230.75, while the high price reached was ₹235.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.86% 3 Months 11.3% 6 Months 19.42% YTD 13.96% 1 Year 7.27%

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹238.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a volume of 1,289,258 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹238.3.