Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹234.4, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹236.6

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 236.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata PowerPremium
Tata Power

On the last day of trading, Tata Power's stock opened at 239.1 and closed at 238.3. The stock reached a high of 241.75 and a low of 233.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 75,640.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,289,258 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45:06 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power closed today at ₹234.4, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹236.6

Today, Tata Power's stock closed at 234.4, exhibiting a negative percent change of -0.93. This represents a net change of -2.2 from yesterday's closing price of 236.6.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23:46 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power328.315.655.01410.0132.55126623.31
Adani Energy Solutions742.6524.853.463385.3630.082842.06
Tata Power234.4-2.2-0.93276.5182.4574937.49
JSW Energy391.024.756.76449.0204.864144.97
NHPC49.61-0.35-0.756.7836.849833.42
26 Oct 2023, 05:47:05 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 230.75, while the high price reached 235.40.

26 Oct 2023, 03:22:05 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 235.65 as against previous close of 236.65

Tata Power, currently trading at a spot price of 234.85, has a bid price of 234.95 and an offer price of 235.1. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 27,337,500.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19:07 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹234.15, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that its price is 234.15. It has experienced a percent change of -1.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -2.45, suggesting a decrease of 2.45. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:55 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Tata Power Company Ltd stock is 182.35 and the 52-week high price is 276.50.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:54 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.86%) & 0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.5 (+11.11%) & 1.55 (+93.75%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39:24 PM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹234, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹236.6

As of the current data, Tata Power stock is priced at 234. There has been a percentage change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decrease of 2.6.

26 Oct 2023, 02:34:27 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:01:30 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 235.65 as against previous close of 236.65

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 233.9. The bid price is 234.0 and the offer price is 234.2. There is an offer quantity of 13500 and a bid quantity of 13500. The open interest for Tata Power is 28309500.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:20 PM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹234.05, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹236.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 234.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Power Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:30:14 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days249.50
10 Days251.95
20 Days255.17
50 Days252.89
100 Days238.27
300 Days220.71
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:39 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 01:27:56 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-85.71%) & 0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.2 (-3.7%) & 0.1 (-71.43%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:16 PM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹232.75, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at 232.75. There has been a percent change of -1.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.85.

Click here for Tata Power Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:50:01 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:49:12 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 235.65 as against previous close of 236.65

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 233.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 233.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 233.4. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is higher at 13500. The open interest for Tata Power is 28255500.

26 Oct 2023, 12:35:59 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:21:36 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹233.2, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 233.2. There has been a percent change of -1.44 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:03 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:15:33 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4446
Buy2214
Hold5554
Sell2234
Strong Sell4444
26 Oct 2023, 12:13:43 PM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-66.67%) & 0.1 (-60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.25 (+29.63%) & 2.0 (+150.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:34 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹232.9, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹236.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Power is 232.9. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, which means there has been a decrease of 3.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:20 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:26:34 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:21:13 AM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 235.65 as against previous close of 236.65

Tata Power, currently trading at a spot price of 231.75, has a bid price and quantity of 231.75 and 3375 respectively. The offer price stands at 231.9 with an offer quantity of 10125. The stock has a high open interest of 28204875, indicating strong investor interest.

26 Oct 2023, 11:07:24 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹231.65, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 231.65 with a percent change of -2.09 and a net change of -4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:49:41 AM IST

Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-85.71%) & 0.05 (-80.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.4 (+33.33%) & 2.95 (+268.75%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39:33 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹232.75, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 232.75, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.63% and the value has decreased by 3.85.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34:55 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:19:07 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:04:36 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:04:31 AM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 235.65 as against previous close of 236.65

Tata Power, a leading Indian electricity generation company, is currently trading at a spot price of 231.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 231.9, while the offer price is 232.0. The offer quantity is 3375, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 6750, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The stock has a high open interest of 27,995,625, highlighting the strong investor interest in the company.

26 Oct 2023, 09:47:25 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹231.8, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 231.8, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -4.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.03% and the value has decreased by 4.8.

26 Oct 2023, 09:42:08 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.86%
3 Months11.3%
6 Months19.42%
YTD13.96%
1 Year7.27%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19:04 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹234.3, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at 234.3, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.3 points. This information indicates a decline in the value of Tata Power stock.

26 Oct 2023, 08:04:20 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹238.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a volume of 1,289,258 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 238.3.

