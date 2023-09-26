Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Shares Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹257.65 and closed at ₹257.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹258.45, while the lowest price was ₹255.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,146.71 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power's stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,254 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Power September futures opened at 257.8 as against previous close of 257.5 Tata Power, with a spot price of 262.3, has a bid price of 262.3 and an offer price of 262.4. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is 10125. The stock has an open interest of 51043500.

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹262.1, up 2% from yesterday's ₹256.95 The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹262.1 with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 2%, resulting in a net gain of 5.15. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Tata Power stock.

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.67% 3 Months 12.09% 6 Months 37.64% YTD 23.69% 1 Year 14.43%

