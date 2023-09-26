Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Shares Surge in Positive Trading

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 256.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 257.65 and closed at 257.05. The highest price reached during the day was 258.45, while the lowest price was 255.05. The company's market capitalization is 82,146.71 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power's stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,254 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power September futures opened at 257.8 as against previous close of 257.5

Tata Power, with a spot price of 262.3, has a bid price of 262.3 and an offer price of 262.4. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is 10125. The stock has an open interest of 51043500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹262.1, up 2% from yesterday's ₹256.95

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 262.1 with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 2%, resulting in a net gain of 5.15. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Tata Power stock.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months12.09%
6 Months37.64%
YTD23.69%
1 Year14.43%
26 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹256.95, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹257.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 256.95, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹257.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 251,254 shares, and the closing price was 257.05.

