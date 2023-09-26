Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Shares Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹257.65 and closed at ₹257.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹258.45, while the lowest price was ₹255.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,146.71 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Power's stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 251,254 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power, with a spot price of 262.3, has a bid price of 262.3 and an offer price of 262.4. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is 10125. The stock has an open interest of 51043500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹262.1 with a percent change of 2% and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 2%, resulting in a net gain of 5.15. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Tata Power stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|12.09%
|6 Months
|37.64%
|YTD
|23.69%
|1 Year
|14.43%
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹256.95, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 251,254 shares, and the closing price was ₹257.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!