Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹328.9 and closed at ₹326.6. The stock reached a high of ₹331.35 and a low of ₹324.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹103,896.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹346.9 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,476,806 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹327.35. There has been a 0.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.2.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,476,806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹326.6.
