Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 325.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 328.9 and closed at 326.6. The stock reached a high of 331.35 and a low of 324.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 103,896.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,476,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹327.35, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹325.15

The current price of Tata Power stock is 327.35. There has been a 0.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.2.

27 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹326.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,476,806 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 326.6.

