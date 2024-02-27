Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 378.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 379, reached a high of 381.45, a low of 377.75, and closed at 378.3 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 120,879.7 crores. The 52-week high and low were 412.75 and 182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 384,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.55%
3 Months32.85%
6 Months54.48%
YTD13.92%
1 Year87.05%
27 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹378.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹378.3

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is at 378.3 with a percent change of 0% and a net change of 0. These figures indicate that there has been no significant movement in the stock price recently.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹378.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power on BSE had a volume of 384,031 shares with a closing price of 378.3.

