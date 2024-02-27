Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹379, reached a high of ₹381.45, a low of ₹377.75, and closed at ₹378.3 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹120,879.7 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹412.75 and ₹182.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 384,031 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.55%
|3 Months
|32.85%
|6 Months
|54.48%
|YTD
|13.92%
|1 Year
|87.05%
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹378.3 with a percent change of 0% and a net change of 0. These figures indicate that there has been no significant movement in the stock price recently.
On the last day of trading, Tata Power on BSE had a volume of 384,031 shares with a closing price of ₹378.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!