Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹238.1, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹234.4

20 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 234.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata PowerPremium
Tata Power

The last day of trading for Tata Power saw an open price of 234.7 and a close price of 236.6. The stock reached a high of 235.4 and a low of 230.75. The market capitalization of Tata Power is currently 74,937.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 276.5 and its 52-week low is 182.45. On the BSE, there were 500,422 shares of Tata Power traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:42:43 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power closed today at ₹238.1, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹234.4

Today, Tata Power stock closed at 238.1, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 3.7 from the previous day's closing price of 234.4.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22:06 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power354.125.87.86410.0132.55136574.21
Adani Energy Solutions764.521.852.943385.3630.085279.42
Tata Power238.13.71.58276.5182.4576120.38
JSW Energy393.02.00.51449.0204.864473.07
NHPC50.641.032.0856.7836.850868.06
27 Oct 2023, 05:43:14 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tata Power stock was 235.5, while the high price reached 239.

27 Oct 2023, 03:38:10 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 236.95 as against previous close of 236.05

Tata Power, a leading Indian utility company, has a spot price of 238.3. The bid price stands at 239.0, with an offer price of 239.1. The offer quantity is 10125, while the bid quantity is 6750. The open interest for Tata Power is 85941000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:09:44 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹238.25, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 238.25, which represents a 1.64 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 3.85 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:40:21 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power357.6529.358.94410.0132.55137943.42
Adani Energy Solutions767.524.853.353385.3630.085614.06
Tata Power238.64.21.79276.5182.4576280.23
JSW Energy395.454.451.14449.0204.864875.01
NHPC50.671.062.1456.7836.850898.19
27 Oct 2023, 02:25:46 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 236.95 as against previous close of 236.05

Tata Power, a leading Indian utility company, currently has a spot price of 236.65. The bid price stands at 237.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 237.55. The offer quantity available for purchase is 6750, while the bid quantity is 3375. The stock has a significant open interest of 85,272,750, indicating strong market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:20:13 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹237, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 237, with a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12:40 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Power reached a low price of 235.5 and a high price of 237.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:57:39 PM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹236.75, up 1% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current price of Tata Power stock is 236.75. There has been a 1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.

Click here for Tata Power Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:38:59 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days245.45
10 Days250.20
20 Days254.15
50 Days252.88
100 Days238.50
300 Days220.86
27 Oct 2023, 01:19:15 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 235.5, while the high price was 237.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:13:46 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹236, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 236. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.6, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of Tata Power.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04:04 PM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 236.95 as against previous close of 236.05

Tata Power, with a spot price of 236.35, has a bid price of 237.1 and an offer price of 237.2. The offer quantity stands at 3375, while the bid quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 85016250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:38:12 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power343.214.94.54410.0132.55132370.14
Adani Energy Solutions754.2511.61.563385.3630.084136.04
Tata Power237.02.61.11276.5182.4575768.71
JSW Energy394.53.50.9449.0204.864719.15
NHPC50.721.112.2456.7836.850948.42
27 Oct 2023, 12:22:10 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Power stock is 235.5 and the high price is 237.95.

27 Oct 2023, 12:21:01 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹236.7, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 236.7, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 11:54:38 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹237.4, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data shows that Tata Power stock has a price of 237.4. There has been a 1.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Tata Power News

27 Oct 2023, 11:43:19 AM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 236.95 as against previous close of 236.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 237.5. The bid price is 238.55 and the offer price is 238.65. There is an offer quantity of 10125 and a bid quantity of 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 84645000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:30:33 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power340.512.23.72410.0132.55131328.77
Adani Energy Solutions753.110.451.413385.3630.084007.75
Tata Power237.453.051.3276.5182.4575912.57
JSW Energy396.55.51.41449.0204.865047.26
NHPC51.031.422.8656.7836.851259.81
27 Oct 2023, 11:18:31 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock's low price for the day was 235.5, while the high price reached 237.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15:48 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹236.5, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 236.5, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and has gained 2.1 points.

Click here for Tata Power Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 10:42:30 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power337.659.352.85410.0132.55130229.54
Adani Energy Solutions752.09.351.263385.3630.083885.05
Tata Power236.852.451.05276.5182.4575720.75
JSW Energy395.954.951.27449.0204.864957.03
NHPC51.551.943.9156.7836.851782.15
27 Oct 2023, 10:24:46 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹236.05, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 236.05 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from its previous value and has gained 1.65 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:24:21 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price for the day is 235.5 and the high price is 237.9.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07:09 AM IST

Tata Power October futures opened at 236.95 as against previous close of 236.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 237.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 238.55, while the offer price is 238.6. The offer quantity stands at 6750, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 3375, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy at the bid price. The stock has an open interest of 84432375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:49 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49:57 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹234.4, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price of the stock is 234.4. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of 2.2. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.37%
3 Months11.35%
6 Months18.09%
YTD12.86%
1 Year6.23%
27 Oct 2023, 09:02:49 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹234.4, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹236.6

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that its price is 234.4. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.2.

27 Oct 2023, 08:01:41 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹236.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power (BSE: 500422) had a total volume of 500,422 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 236.6.

Recommended For You
