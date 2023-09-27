Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shines with Positive Trading

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹257 and closed at ₹256.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹263.7, while the lowest was ₹257. The company's market capitalization is ₹83,073.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 967,866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.