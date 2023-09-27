Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shines with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 256.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 257 and closed at 256.95. The highest price reached during the day was 263.7, while the lowest was 257. The company's market capitalization is 83,073.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 967,866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹259.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹256.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 259.85. There has been a 1.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

27 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹256.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 967,866. The closing price for the day was 256.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.