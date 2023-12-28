Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 325.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power opened at 327.35 and closed at 325.15. The stock reached a high of 330 and a low of 321.75. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 103,832.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 646,687 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹325.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 646,687 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 325.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.