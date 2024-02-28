Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 378.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 379.45, reached a high of 379.75, and a low of 374.1 before closing at 378.3. The market capitalization of the company was 120,000.98 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 182.45 and 412.75. The BSE volume for the day was 345,670 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹378.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power traded 345,670 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 378.3.

