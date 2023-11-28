Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 258.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 261.65 and closed at 260.7. The stock had a high of 261.65 and a low of 256.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 82,487.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 665,773 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹262, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹258.15

The current stock price of Tata Power is 262, which represents a 1.49% increase. This means that the stock has gained 3.85 in value.

28 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock had a low price of 258.45 and a high price of 263.15 for the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM IST Tata Power November futures opened at 259.2 as against previous close of 258.55

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 263.1. The bid price stands at 263.35, with a bid quantity of 10125 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 263.5, with an offer quantity of 6750 shares. The stock has an open interest of 62,994,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹262.4, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹258.15

The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 1.65% or 4.25, reaching a price of 262.4.

28 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months3.38%
6 Months21.65%
YTD24.29%
1 Year16.94%
28 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹258.45, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹258.15

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 258.45. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

28 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹260.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power's trading on the BSE, a total volume of 665,773 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 260.7 per share.

