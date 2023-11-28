Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹261.65 and closed at ₹260.7. The stock had a high of ₹261.65 and a low of ₹256.95 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,487.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 665,773 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.71%
|3 Months
|3.38%
|6 Months
|21.65%
|YTD
|24.29%
|1 Year
|16.94%
