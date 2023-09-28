Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 259.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 259.55 and closed at 259.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 260.55, while the lowest was 256.55. The company has a market capitalization of 83,009.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 276.5 and 182.45, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 612,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹259.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 612,746 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 259.85.

