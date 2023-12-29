Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 324.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 326.05 and closed at 324.95. The stock reached a high of 331 and a low of 323.95. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 105,318.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 346.9 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares on that day was 1,815,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹329.6, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹324.95

The current stock price of Tata Power is 329.6 with a net change of 4.65, resulting in a percent change of 1.43. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

29 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹324.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,815,094. The closing price for the shares was 324.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.