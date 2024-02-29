Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 375.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 375.5 and closed at 375.55. The high for the day was 378.2, while the low was 364.6. The market capitalization stood at 116965.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at 412.75 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1213919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹375.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power recorded a trading volume of 1,213,919 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 375.55.

