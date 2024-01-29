 Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today | Mint
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.88 %. The stock closed at 365.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power had an opening price of 359.45 and a closing price of 356.95. The stock reached a high of 366.55 and a low of 357.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 116,645.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 366.55 and its 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,877 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:41:29 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power564.021.53.96589.3132.55217531.36
Adani Energy Solutions1096.8536.553.452798.6630.0122352.81
Tata Power381.5516.54.52366.55182.45121981.22
NHPC88.495.196.2384.3937.888888.51
JSW Energy500.8513.62.79518.65204.882166.26
29 Jan 2024, 11:25:28 AM IST

Tata Power January futures opened at 371.85 as against previous close of 368.1

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 385.75. The bid price is 388.6, while the offer price is 388.85. The offer quantity is 6750, and the bid quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is 87169500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:22:52 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹382.85, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹365.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 382.85, which reflects a percent change of 4.88. This indicates a positive movement in the stock. Additionally, there is a net change of 17.8, suggesting a significant increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 11:12:36 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 366.8 while the high price was 387.15.

29 Jan 2024, 10:32:27 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹376.9, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹365.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Power is 376.9, with a percent change of 3.25 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.25% with a net gain of 11.85.

29 Jan 2024, 10:31:40 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:14:25 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock has a low price of 366.8 and a high price of 374.8 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:09:15 AM IST

Tata Power January futures opened at 371.85 as against previous close of 368.1

Tata Power, a leading Indian power company, is currently trading at a spot price of 369.3. The bid price stands at 371.25 with a bid quantity of 6750, while the offer price is 371.4 with an offer quantity of 10125. The stock has an open interest of 87118875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:49:42 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹369.65, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹365.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 369.65, with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

29 Jan 2024, 09:35:01 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.66%
3 Months39.12%
6 Months65.28%
YTD9.92%
1 Year81.24%
29 Jan 2024, 09:20:07 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹368.25, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹365.05

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 368.25 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.88 percent, resulting in a net gain of 3.2.

29 Jan 2024, 08:18:43 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power closed at ₹356.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,200,877. The closing price of the shares was 356.95.

