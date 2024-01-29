Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Surges in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Power had an opening price of ₹359.45 and a closing price of ₹356.95. The stock reached a high of ₹366.55 and a low of ₹357.7. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹116,645.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹366.55 and its 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,877 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Power 564.0 21.5 3.96 589.3 132.55 217531.36 Adani Energy Solutions 1096.85 36.55 3.45 2798.6 630.0 122352.81 Tata Power 381.55 16.5 4.52 366.55 182.45 121981.22 NHPC 88.49 5.19 6.23 84.39 37.8 88888.51 JSW Energy 500.85 13.6 2.79 518.65 204.8 82166.26

Tata Power January futures opened at 371.85 as against previous close of 368.1 Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 385.75. The bid price is 388.6, while the offer price is 388.85. The offer quantity is 6750, and the bid quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is 87169500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.66% 3 Months 39.12% 6 Months 65.28% YTD 9.92% 1 Year 81.24%

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power closed at ₹356.95 on last trading day On the last day of Tata Power trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,200,877. The closing price of the shares was ₹356.95.