Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Sees Positive Trade Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 4.88 %. The stock closed at 258.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 258.45 and closed at 258.15. The highest price for the day was 271.25, while the lowest price was 258.45. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 86,513.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,445 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Power stock today was 271.5, while the high price was 275.7.

29 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power November futures opened at 274.65 as against previous close of 271.35

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 270.8. The bid price is 274.05 with a bid quantity of 6750. The offer price is 274.2 with an offer quantity of 6750. The open interest is at 42,295,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months7.86%
6 Months24.85%
YTD30.38%
1 Year20.57%
29 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹270.75, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹258.15

The current stock price of Tata Power is 270.75. It has experienced a 4.88% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 12.6.

29 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹258.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Power BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 3,614,445. The closing price for the day was 258.15.

