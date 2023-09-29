Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Tata Power's stock opened at ₹262.4 and closed at ₹259.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹264.15 and a low of ₹257.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹82,530.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 426,618 shares on the last day.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹258.15. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Power has experienced a minor decline.
