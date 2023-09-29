Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 259.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power's stock opened at 262.4 and closed at 259.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 264.15 and a low of 257.4. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 82,530.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a BSE volume of 426,618 shares on the last day.

29 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹258.15, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹259.65

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 258.15. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Tata Power has experienced a minor decline.

29 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹259.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 426,618 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 259.65.

