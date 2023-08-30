Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Gain Momentum
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Power stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 246.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹245 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹248.4 and a low of ₹245. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹78,901.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹252.75 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 875,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
