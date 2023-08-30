comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 09:42:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.35 1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.3 0.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.65 0.1%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,595.55 0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 249.4 -0.7%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Gain Momentum
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Gain Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 246.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata PowerPremium
Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power opened at 245 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 248.4 and a low of 245. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 78,901.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 252.75 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 875,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:46:18 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹249.2, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹246.8

The current stock price of Tata Power is 249.2. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:53 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months10.15%
6 Months21.9%
YTD18.87%
1 Year6.13%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:09:35 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹246.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹245

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 246.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 1.8.

30 Aug 2023, 08:11:35 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹245 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 875,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 245.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App