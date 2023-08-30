Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Gain Momentum

On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹245 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹248.4 and a low of ₹245. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹78,901.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹252.75 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 875,384 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹249.2. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|10.15%
|6 Months
|21.9%
|YTD
|18.87%
|1 Year
|6.13%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹246.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or ₹1.8.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 875,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹245.
