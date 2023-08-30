Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stocks Gain Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 246.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power opened at 245 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 248.4 and a low of 245. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 78,901.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 252.75 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 875,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹249.2, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹246.8

The current stock price of Tata Power is 249.2. There has been a 0.97% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months10.15%
6 Months21.9%
YTD18.87%
1 Year6.13%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹246.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹245

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 246.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 1.8.

30 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹245 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 875,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 245.

