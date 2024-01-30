Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 381.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 370.45 and closed at 365.05. The highest price of the day was 387.15, while the lowest price was 366.8. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 122,030.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 366.55, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,159,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹386.65, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹381.9

The current stock price of Tata Power is 386.65, which has increased by 1.24% or 4.75 points.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low price of 382.5 and a high price of 387.75 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Tata Power January futures opened at 387.4 as against previous close of 384.75

Tata Power, a leading integrated power company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 381.9. The bid price stands at 384.6, with a bid quantity of 6750. The offer price is slightly higher at 384.8, accompanied by an offer quantity of 3375. The stock has a significant open interest of 87,172,875, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹381.9, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹365.05

The current stock price of Tata Power is 381.9, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 16.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.54%
3 Months42.34%
6 Months61.34%
YTD14.98%
1 Year88.73%
30 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹381.9, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹365.05

The current data shows that Tata Power stock has a price of 381.9. It has experienced a percent change of 4.62, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 16.85, which means it has gained 16.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has shown positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹365.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 2,159,065 shares. The closing price for the stock was 365.05.

