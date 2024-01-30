Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹370.45 and closed at ₹365.05. The highest price of the day was ₹387.15, while the lowest price was ₹366.8. The market capitalization of Tata Power is ₹122,030.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹366.55, and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,159,065 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹386.65, which has increased by 1.24% or 4.75 points.
The Tata Power stock reached a low price of ₹382.5 and a high price of ₹387.75 on the current day.
Tata Power, a leading integrated power company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 381.9. The bid price stands at 384.6, with a bid quantity of 6750. The offer price is slightly higher at 384.8, accompanied by an offer quantity of 3375. The stock has a significant open interest of 87,172,875, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹381.9, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 16.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.54%
|3 Months
|42.34%
|6 Months
|61.34%
|YTD
|14.98%
|1 Year
|88.73%
The current data shows that Tata Power stock has a price of ₹381.9. It has experienced a percent change of 4.62, indicating an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 16.85, which means it has gained 16.85 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has shown positive growth.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Power was 2,159,065 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹365.05.
