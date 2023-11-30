Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 273.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 274.4 and closed at 270.75. The stock reached a high of 275.7 and a low of 271.5. The company's market capitalization is 87,328.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹268.1, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹273.3

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 268.1. There has been a percent change of -1.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, meaning the stock has decreased by 5.2 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.09%
3 Months7.53%
6 Months28.03%
YTD31.63%
1 Year22.35%
30 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹273.3, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹270.75

The current stock price of Tata Power is 273.3, with a net change of 2.55 and a percent change of 0.94. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹270.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,250,369 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 270.75.

