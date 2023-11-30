Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹274.4 and closed at ₹270.75. The stock reached a high of ₹275.7 and a low of ₹271.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹87,328.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,369 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹268.1. There has been a percent change of -1.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.2, meaning the stock has decreased by 5.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.09%
|3 Months
|7.53%
|6 Months
|28.03%
|YTD
|31.63%
|1 Year
|22.35%
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹273.3, with a net change of ₹2.55 and a percent change of 0.94. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,250,369 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹270.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!