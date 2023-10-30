Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sinks in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 238.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 236.65 and closed at 234.4. The stock reached a high of 239 and a low of 235.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 76,120.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5, while the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 753,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹235.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹238.1

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 235.6 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05% and the actual decrease in price is 2.5 rupees.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.5%
3 Months5.27%
6 Months18.42%
YTD14.66%
1 Year5.45%
30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹238.1, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price of the stock is 238.1. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.7.

30 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹234.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 753,948 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 234.4.

