Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power sinks in trading today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹236.65 and closed at ₹234.4. The stock reached a high of ₹239 and a low of ₹235.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹76,120.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5, while the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 753,948 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹235.6 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05% and the actual decrease in price is 2.5 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.5%
|3 Months
|5.27%
|6 Months
|18.42%
|YTD
|14.66%
|1 Year
|5.45%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹238.1. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.7.
On the last day of trading for Tata Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 753,948 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹234.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!