LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 246.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

Tata Power's stock opened at 248 and closed at 246.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 250.55 and a low of 247 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Power is 79,093.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 252.75 and 182.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 356,842 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:06:42 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹246.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 356,842 shares with a closing price of 246.8.

