Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 381.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 386.8 and closed at 381.9. The high for the day was 392.7, while the low was 382. The company's market capitalization stands at 122,461.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 387.15, and the 52-week low is 182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹383.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹381.9

The current price of Tata Power stock is 383.25, with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.35% and has gained 1.35 points.

31 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹381.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 2,480,401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 381.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!